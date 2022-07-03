Sign up
Photo 3338
Breakfast View..
This morning when I opened the blinds I could not see anything but fog.. but while having breakfast it cleared enough to see the tops of the hills but still hung around the valley's.. A short time later it was a complete white-out.. BOB
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
12
3
3
365
NIKON D610
3rd July 2022 8:33am
Public
fog
valley's
hills
Dianne
I really like this minimalist image. Fav
July 3rd, 2022
kali
ace
gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2022
Helen Westerbeke
stunning!
July 3rd, 2022
