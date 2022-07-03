Previous
Breakfast View.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3338

Breakfast View..

This morning when I opened the blinds I could not see anything but fog.. but while having breakfast it cleared enough to see the tops of the hills but still hung around the valley's.. A short time later it was a complete white-out.. BOB
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

julia

ace
Dianne
I really like this minimalist image. Fav
July 3rd, 2022  
kali ace
gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2022  
Helen Westerbeke
stunning!
July 3rd, 2022  
