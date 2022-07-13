Previous
Winter at the Beach.. by julzmaioro
Winter at the Beach..

Having a few days at a friend's bach in Whangamata, a popular beach resort town.. Still the beach was busy with surfers walkers and kids playing in the sand..
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

julia

ace
Boxplayer ace
Lovely scene, especially those islands.
July 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun to go to the beach in winter.
July 13th, 2022  
Christina
Love that dog bounding - I hear Whangamata was quite heavily hit with the rain
July 13th, 2022  
