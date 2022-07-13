Sign up
Photo 3348
Winter at the Beach..
Having a few days at a friend's bach in Whangamata, a popular beach resort town.. Still the beach was busy with surfers walkers and kids playing in the sand..
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
3
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4454
photos
203
followers
214
following
917% complete
View this month »
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
13th July 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
beach
,
holiday
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely scene, especially those islands.
July 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun to go to the beach in winter.
July 13th, 2022
Christina
Love that dog bounding - I hear Whangamata was quite heavily hit with the rain
July 13th, 2022
