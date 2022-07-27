Previous
Magnolia Vulcan.. by julzmaioro
Called into my Sisters today and the first of her Magnolia's are flowering.. This one is Vulcan and is a real stunner.. It was a bit windy so I bought a couple of blooms home so that I can enjoy them as well..
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

julia

ace
Carole G ace
Beautiful colour
July 27th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that is gorgeous!
July 27th, 2022  
