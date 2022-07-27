Sign up
Photo 3362
Magnolia Vulcan..
Called into my Sisters today and the first of her Magnolia's are flowering.. This one is Vulcan and is a real stunner.. It was a bit windy so I bought a couple of blooms home so that I can enjoy them as well..
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
magnolia
,
vulcan
Carole G
ace
Beautiful colour
July 27th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that is gorgeous!
July 27th, 2022
