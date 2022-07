Woodlands...

Away for a few days with a photography friend.. So today on our way South we called into Woodlands Gardens and Cafe.. We were very lucky with the weather as there was thunder lightening and heavy showers..Managed to do all outside stuff in sunshine and the heavy rain xame when we were indoors....

This beautiful garden is run by the local council and it was part of a huge estate that dates back to the mid 1800's..