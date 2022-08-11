Sign up
Photo 3377
A Closer Look at Olivia
A closer look at the Hellebore I bought the other day named Olivia.. I took this shot with my 50mm and 12mm extension.. Lovely detail in the centre..
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4483
photos
202
followers
212
following
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th August 2022 3:03pm
Privacy
Public
winter
,
rose
,
olivia
,
hellebore
haskar
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 11th, 2022
Wylie
ace
lovely indeed
August 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning!
August 11th, 2022
