Previous
Next
A Closer Look at Olivia by julzmaioro
Photo 3377

A Closer Look at Olivia

A closer look at the Hellebore I bought the other day named Olivia.. I took this shot with my 50mm and 12mm extension.. Lovely detail in the centre..
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Beautifully captured.
August 11th, 2022  
Wylie ace
lovely indeed
August 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning!
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise