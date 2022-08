Mist in the Valley's

Today I attended the prize giving for a National photography competition that is organized by a neighbouring Camera club every year.. Pleased to say I had one image accepted and it will feature in the book they produce.. This is a shot I took last year and probably did feature on 365 but possibly in colour. Love how the mist just skims over the hill into the valley's.. and you can see the long shadows of the tree's on the right..