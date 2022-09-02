Previous
Tip Toe Through The Tulips.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3399

Tip Toe Through The Tulips..

The Tulip display at the Eden Garden's yesterday.. This is a community Garden that is in a disused quarry and ran by volunteers .. It was a stunning display but bit disappointed that the white seemed to dominate..
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

julia

Dianne
Gorgeous. The maroon coloured ones are so pretty.
September 2nd, 2022  
