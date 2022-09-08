Previous
Next
Milking Time by julzmaioro
Photo 3405

Milking Time

The tail end of the girls making their way to the 'cow shed for the evening milking. You can see FG bringing up the rear.
It was a beautiful warm spring day today and when I uploaded this image could see how far our view was reaching. For you that know some NZ geography I have marked with an 'a' Table Top Mountain on the Coromandel, and 'b' Mt Te Aroha in South East Waikato. We are right by the Waikato River Mouth in the North West Waikato.. There is a lot of rural land in between.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning view you have, beautiful capture including the girls and lovely puffy clouds.
September 8th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
So good to see those geographical points Julz. I have climbed up Mount Te Aroha of course & the Coromandel I haven’t been to for a good few years now. Lovely evening for you all & the girls…such a healthy high up spot!
Up early this morning as we’re going to the Westmorland Show so had a quick peek at 365!
September 8th, 2022  
julia ace
@happypat look forward to the Show photos .. enjoy.. take note Pat we have just started AI so hence the tail paint.
September 8th, 2022  
SandraD ace
Wow, amazing scene of the girls with those geographical spots as a backdrop. What a workplace for FG aye, awesome kiwi shot. Lovely piece of land. Interesting for me to see the hills as I track local history stories.
September 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely to see all the girls!
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise