Milking Time

The tail end of the girls making their way to the 'cow shed for the evening milking. You can see FG bringing up the rear.

It was a beautiful warm spring day today and when I uploaded this image could see how far our view was reaching. For you that know some NZ geography I have marked with an 'a' Table Top Mountain on the Coromandel, and 'b' Mt Te Aroha in South East Waikato. We are right by the Waikato River Mouth in the North West Waikato.. There is a lot of rural land in between.