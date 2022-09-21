Sign up
Photo 3418
The Lone Tree..
This is a view from the garden I was at yesterday. It was very hazy as rain was on the way, but I do like the soft folds of the hills behind. As you can see the prevailing wind comes from the right (west)
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
0
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4524
photos
198
followers
210
following
936% complete
View this month »
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th September 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
of
,
thames
,
lone
,
firth
