Steampunk Picnic..

Had a fantastic day to with the Steampunkers being able to return for their day at the Steam Railway.. It is such a great photography oppotunity as the Steampunkers put so much effort into their costumes. After spending some time at the station with the train in full steam we go on the train to the workshop a few K's down the track there was another stop so that we could get some shots of the train coming along under an overbridge. These ladies were well prepared for a picnic enroute. @yorkshirekiwi and a couple of other Camera Club members were also there.