Previous
Next
Steampunk at the Workshop.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3431

Steampunk at the Workshop..

Another of the Steampunk ladies in their elaborate dress. She fitted right into all the grunge of the Railway workshop. We were taken along to the workshop by the Steam train, so some great spots to get some great images.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I just love the Steampunk outfits!
October 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture, what a neat outfit!
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
I love the steampunk outfits. Zoe would have loved this, she was very steampunk.
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
She looks fabulous!
October 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super capture.
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise