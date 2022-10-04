Sign up
Photo 3431
Steampunk at the Workshop..
Another of the Steampunk ladies in their elaborate dress. She fitted right into all the grunge of the Railway workshop. We were taken along to the workshop by the Steam train, so some great spots to get some great images.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
5
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4537
photos
198
followers
210
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd October 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
steam
,
workshop
,
steampunk
Annie D
ace
I just love the Steampunk outfits!
October 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture, what a neat outfit!
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
I love the steampunk outfits. Zoe would have loved this, she was very steampunk.
October 4th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
She looks fabulous!
October 4th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture.
October 4th, 2022
