Doggone it's cold out here..

We are having a very unseasonal cold spell snow hitting many parts of the country, and with the winds we are having feeling the chill without the beauty and excitement of the snow. I looked out this morning and saw Waka the dog on the bike waiting for someone to come out from fireside to join him.. as you can see he is loosing his winter coat which he may of wish he still had. Lets hope we get back to our nice spring day's soon.