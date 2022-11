Poppy..

I have these poppies just starting to bloom in my garden, so I went out to get some shots. We have a high key topic for next month's camera club so thought they may be a good subject. loved the painted effect I have achieved.

Also, a mark of remembrance for my Dad as he served in WW2 and today is 25 years since he passed away.

We will remember them.

Early upload today as off to the local Theatre Group latest production.