Lunch Time Visitor.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3462

Lunch Time Visitor..

We had the company of this cute thrush while we met up with my swimfit friends. Unusual fir a Thrush to be so brave and approach for a feed. He seemed to like carrot cake.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
948% complete

Kartia ace
Cheeky! But it does look yum.
November 4th, 2022  
Dianne
He is brave. Was he a youngster? From this angle he looks like his tail is still growing?
November 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Definitely unusual for a thrush! Great photo! Swimfit friends sounds dangerous - you have to swim?
November 4th, 2022  
