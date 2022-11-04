Sign up
Photo 3462
Lunch Time Visitor..
We had the company of this cute thrush while we met up with my swimfit friends. Unusual fir a Thrush to be so brave and approach for a feed. He seemed to like carrot cake.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
3
2
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
Tags
cake
,
carrot
,
thrush
Kartia
ace
Cheeky! But it does look yum.
November 4th, 2022
Dianne
He is brave. Was he a youngster? From this angle he looks like his tail is still growing?
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Definitely unusual for a thrush! Great photo! Swimfit friends sounds dangerous - you have to swim?
November 4th, 2022
