Photo 3472
The Botanics..
The Tutor we had in the weekend does a lot of sets of his images. So this was one that I have created from our walk down to the beach early morning. Ice plant, NZ Native flax, and beach rushes.. like how the shells are captured in the plant.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
2
2
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana
This is so beautiful, I love what you put in your collage, such lovely tones and presentation.
November 14th, 2022
Babs
What a beautiful triptych fav
November 14th, 2022
