The Botanics..

The Tutor we had in the weekend does a lot of sets of his images. So this was one that I have created from our walk down to the beach early morning. Ice plant, NZ Native flax, and beach rushes.. like how the shells are captured in the plant.
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, I love what you put in your collage, such lovely tones and presentation.
November 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful triptych fav
November 14th, 2022  
