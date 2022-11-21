Previous
The Bridal Party.. by julzmaioro
The Bridal Party..

@dide obtained permission to show you some of the images we took at the wedding on Saturday. The couple had been together for 34 years and have children and Grandchildren from previous relationships, so when they decided to 'tie the knot' there was no shortage of attendance, so couldn't have one without the other, so here are the 7 Junior Bridesmaids and 3 Ringbearers. The bride has been a hairdresser and so she wanted to do all of the hairdo's.. So when we were taking a shot of Granny we suggested they turn around so we see the back of the 'do's'.. Had to laugh when the boys turned around as well.. They all looked stunning. You may notice that the girls have sneakers on.. they relaxed after the service and put on their comfy shoes.
21st November 2022

julia

@julzmaioro
Diana
What a wonderful post and narrative.
November 21st, 2022  
Wylie
fabulous, a most unusual but lovely wedding shot, fav
November 21st, 2022  
