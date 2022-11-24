Day trip to paradise..

Back to another Queenstown photo. We took a road trip up to the North end of Lake Wakatipu to Glenorchy and then on to Paradise. There is not much at Paradise other than the sign to say that you are there.. and what a stunning part of the country it is, we drove through beech forest, where alot of Lord of the Rings was filmed, crossed the river Jordon, and meet some lovely American Tourists who took our photo, and we took theirs.

From Left niece Jen, Me, Nef-in-law Dave Sister Biff (Liz) and Sister Robyn. The stately home you may glimpse in the background was where a friend of Robyn's Mum grew up, would of been very isolated 100 years ago.