Day trip to paradise.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3482

Day trip to paradise..

Back to another Queenstown photo. We took a road trip up to the North end of Lake Wakatipu to Glenorchy and then on to Paradise. There is not much at Paradise other than the sign to say that you are there.. and what a stunning part of the country it is, we drove through beech forest, where alot of Lord of the Rings was filmed, crossed the river Jordon, and meet some lovely American Tourists who took our photo, and we took theirs.
From Left niece Jen, Me, Nef-in-law Dave Sister Biff (Liz) and Sister Robyn. The stately home you may glimpse in the background was where a friend of Robyn's Mum grew up, would of been very isolated 100 years ago.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
953% complete

Babs ace
What a lovely place to live.

I remember when we lived in the UK there was a village called Ugley in Essex I think. Apparently the had a Womens Institute there and it was called The Ugley Womens Institute, but the changed the name. ha ha. Can't think why.
November 24th, 2022  
julia ace
@onewing oh that is a bit harsh.. I can understand how this place got it's name.. It was Paradise..
November 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
..and...The locality was used as a location during filming of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, wherein it represented Parth Galen and parts of Lothlórien, specifically the area which the Fellowship first enters.
It was also used in The Hobbit trilogy, for scenes of the exterior of Beorn's house. So more than just beauty here!
November 24th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Had to be done! Lovely capture.
November 24th, 2022  
