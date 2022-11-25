Previous
Jones Fruit Shop..
Jones Fruit Shop..

While in Queenstown we visited nearby Cromwell that is known as the Fruit Capital of NZ. And a must when visiting the area is to go to Jones' Fruit Shop, they stock beautiful fresh fruit but also dried fruit when not in season, I came home with a large bag of apricots.. I was taking a photo of some peony flowers and the lady said pop out and have a look at the garden. WOW what a stunning garden full of peony, Rhodo's, roses and lots more, but I was really taken with this stunning 14 pointer Stag, life size and pride of place amongst the tussock grasses.
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful statue and surrounding scene.
November 25th, 2022  
