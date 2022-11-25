Jones Fruit Shop..

While in Queenstown we visited nearby Cromwell that is known as the Fruit Capital of NZ. And a must when visiting the area is to go to Jones' Fruit Shop, they stock beautiful fresh fruit but also dried fruit when not in season, I came home with a large bag of apricots.. I was taking a photo of some peony flowers and the lady said pop out and have a look at the garden. WOW what a stunning garden full of peony, Rhodo's, roses and lots more, but I was really taken with this stunning 14 pointer Stag, life size and pride of place amongst the tussock grasses.