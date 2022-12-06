Sign up
Photo 3494
Peach Maree Parvie
I really look forward to this rose flowering, and it was not until I walked around the garden yesterday and found it looking so pretty. It is a tiny miniature but makes up for it with its looks and as you see it tiny little prickles.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
Tags
peach
,
maree
,
parvie
