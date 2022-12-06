Previous
Peach Maree Parvie by julzmaioro
Peach Maree Parvie

I really look forward to this rose flowering, and it was not until I walked around the garden yesterday and found it looking so pretty. It is a tiny miniature but makes up for it with its looks and as you see it tiny little prickles.
