Photo 3500
Gladioli
I planted some new Gladioli and so far, they had been a little underwhelming but while I was away in the weekend this one started to show colour, and it is very different to the rest, hopefully it will multiply to give me more corms.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
gladioli
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that colour is amazing, mine a soft apricot, pretty but that is just striking!
December 12th, 2022
