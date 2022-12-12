Previous
Next
Gladioli by julzmaioro
Photo 3500

Gladioli

I planted some new Gladioli and so far, they had been a little underwhelming but while I was away in the weekend this one started to show colour, and it is very different to the rest, hopefully it will multiply to give me more corms.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that colour is amazing, mine a soft apricot, pretty but that is just striking!
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise