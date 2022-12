New Zealand Christmas Tree..

Today we had our Garden Circles Christmas party, which was hosted by my cousin and his wife. a very spectacular garden with a great view over the Manukau Harbour. But I was very taken with this beauty Pohutukawa tree that was in full flower.. in the centre there is even a hefty stay holding up one of the branches. The Pohutukawas are just starting to show colour so got lots to look forward to.