Sunday School Dahlia..

Everything is looking very lush at the moment with all the rain we have had, and this lovely little dahlia is covered with flower.. It has been in my garden for years and I have always called it the Sunday School dahlia as my kids painted terracotta pots up and planted the tubers and it was my Christmas present x3.. with my youngest turning 41 last week I have had them for a good while and never fail to give me cheer..