One of these is not like the other..

Went for a walk with the camera last night. Thought I would take a shot of Henry.. Our visiting goat, he has been here since last June and started hanging out with our cows, comes in with the herd every night and morning, hangs out at the end of the milking pit until FG or FB gives him a scratch and then he would go back out with the girls. He really belongs to our neighbour but he seems reluctant to go back home.