Early morning light.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3574

Early morning light..

Was about to leave home this morning to go swimming when I noticed the lovely early morning light on the River hills.. It was worth the stop I think.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

julia

Dianne
It really was worth stopping for this gorgeous light.
February 24th, 2023  
