Photo 3574
Early morning light..
Was about to leave home this morning to go swimming when I noticed the lovely early morning light on the River hills.. It was worth the stop I think.
24th February 2023
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4681
photos
200
followers
212
following
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
24th February 2023 7:05am
Tags
sunlight
,
morning
,
riverhills
Dianne
It really was worth stopping for this gorgeous light.
February 24th, 2023
