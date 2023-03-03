Previous
Sunrise over the fog .. by julzmaioro
Sunrise over the fog ..

Had time to duck out and get some shots of the lovely sunrise colour of the fog. Like the skinny pines on the side of the hill and the reflection of the colour on the fog. We had a beautiful day to follow.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Maggiemae ace
Your photos seem to become better and better! A delight to view! fav
March 3rd, 2023  
julia ace
@maggiemae Thank you Maggie.. I capture Mother Nature..
March 3rd, 2023  
