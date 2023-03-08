International Womans Day.

Today is International Womans day. I celebrate it by thinking of the strong woman in my life, My Mother who helped with the Home Guard during the war protecting our borders, and then went on to being very active in running the family farm with my Dad. My Mother-in-law who ran the farm while looking after a infant while her Husband (FIL) was away at war.. My Daughters.. Eldest who runs a very successful business with her Husband as well as raising two gorgeous girls who were very busy with their school and sports, and now leading their own very successful lives. And our late Daughter who had a very successful career, but her life was cut short with breast cancer. Very lucky to have these women and many others around me..