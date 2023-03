Golden Mist

Our sunrises are getting a lot later, ( think my camera clock is still on pre day light savings time) so this shot was after breakfast from my usual early morning spot. Looking out over the flats to the Waikato river and the River hills behind.

It was not until I uploaded the shot before I saw the bird sitting on the post.

Earlier up load today as we are off to play lawn bowls, put on by the local vets for the farmers to all come together, lets hope I don't embarrass myself.