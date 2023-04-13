Sign up
Photo 3622
Rich Red Dahlia..
I bought a couple of dahlias from the nursery as a flowering plant. I thought being late in the season I would not get many flowers from it. But it has tripled in size and got lots of these lovely blooms .. very pleased with this purchase.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
red
,
garden
,
rich
,
dahlia
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2023
Dianne
What a very sweet image of this pretty flower. Fav
April 13th, 2023
Christina
ace
That are beautiful!
April 13th, 2023
