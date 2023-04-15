Sign up
Photo 3624
Below the fog..
This is the view from the near top of Te Mata Peak. What caught my eye was the trail of sheep near the centre of the image.. You may want to zoom in to see..
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4731
photos
201
followers
212
following
992% complete
View this month »
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th April 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trail
,
sheep
,
foggy
,
te
,
hastings
,
mata
Boxplayer
ace
Oh yes all in a neat line.
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
April 15th, 2023
Christina
ace
Lovely rolling hills and yes I see :)
April 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a lovely shot. Nicely composed.
April 15th, 2023
