Previous
Photo 3716
Funked up Whisk
We have a set subject of Mundane coming up, so I have been having a bit of a play with the ordinary stuff around the house. I plan to venture a little further afield when the weather improves.
I have only recently purchased this whisk and I love it.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
whisk
,
mundane
,
fluro
Dianne
Well, that's a contender for the mundane subject. Brilliant edit!
July 16th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very cool picture. Well done!
July 16th, 2023
