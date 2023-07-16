Previous
Funked up Whisk by julzmaioro
Photo 3716

Funked up Whisk

We have a set subject of Mundane coming up, so I have been having a bit of a play with the ordinary stuff around the house. I plan to venture a little further afield when the weather improves.
I have only recently purchased this whisk and I love it.
Dianne
Well, that's a contender for the mundane subject. Brilliant edit!
July 16th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very cool picture. Well done!
July 16th, 2023  
