Previous
Photo 3727
A Fireside Day..
Another miserable afternoon, so the best way to spend it was to cosy up by the fire.
Tau (The Cat) is very much a farm and outside cat, so he must of decided it was too yuck to spend time outside as well.. He's now a matter of inches away from it..
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4834
photos
197
followers
210
following
1021% complete
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
27th July 2023 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fire
,
winter
,
cat
,
cold
,
cosy
Christina
ace
Good call from the cat - it's miserable and cold out!
July 27th, 2023
Brian
ace
Adorable. Tau has the right idea.
July 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
He doesn't look relaxed. But love his white whiskers!
July 27th, 2023
