Previous
Photo 3755
Wharf Builders..
While in Thames yesterday we saw these cranes and decided to go and have a closer look.. We were lucky that the tide was in and very calm..
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
5
365
NIKON D610
23rd August 2023 12:00pm
Tags
building
,
calm
,
black&white
,
cranes
,
wharf
