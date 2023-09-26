Sign up
Previous
Photo 3788
School Holiday Fun..
A great way to enjoy the school holidays with horses and a very large puddle.. Don't know who enjoyed it the most Chief, Cole or the girls..
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
4
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4895
photos
192
followers
211
following
1037% complete
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th September 2023 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
school
,
horses
,
puddle
,
holidays
Kathy A
ace
Really nice shot, great reflection
September 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely shot and reflections
September 26th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture. What fun.
September 26th, 2023
Dianne
That looks like a fun afternoon ride.
September 26th, 2023
