Forest ICM..

After breakfast FG and I went for a drive out to the forest to go to my favourite spot where yellow lupin flower this time of year as well as the bunny tail seed head. Then a few k's off from arriving at the spot and the road has been fenced off, you can access through by walking but I had the wrong shoes on. So turned around and headed back. Then FG stopped and said you best go and get a fuzzy tree shot.. So this one is for you FG..