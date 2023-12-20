Sign up
Previous
Photo 3873
NZ Flax
At our Daughters home last night and she has a line of NZ native flax around their entertainment area and the strong lines of the Flower stems against the setting sun sky. .. Behind is the Hunua Rangers..
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
20th December 2023 7:50pm
Tags
sunset
flax
*lynn
ace
beautiful photo, Julia ... the flower stems are great against the lovely sky
December 20th, 2023
