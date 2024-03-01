Helicopter flight..

On the 2nd day of our adventure we got a helicopter to take us on a flight over the Whanganui National Park to catch a jet boat to go up the Whanganui River to the Bridge to 'Nowhere'..I was lucky enough to get the front seat.. (Not the one with the controls) so able to get a few shots.. This bit of the country is very vast and foreboding.. Top left.. waiting for our turn for the 15minute trip.. top right .. Rugger'd and vast country. Lower left.. The Bridge to 'Somewhere'.. a Sister Bridge to 'The Bridge to Nowhere'.. FG and I as we got off the chopper.