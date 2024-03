Ghost Chilli..

I planted a couple of Chilli plants in the veg garden, and I thought I had lost the label and was unsure what type it was. Well today I discovered these 4 ready on the plant, and a lot more to come, a little more poking around and I discovered the name... Ghost Chilli #3 on the hot chilli scale with a reading of 1, 041,427 on the scoville scale.. I don't mind a little heat but this could be just too hot.. A FB friend suggested to put it in a bottle of gin.. Can I be brave enough to do that.