To the Rescue
To the Rescue

As we returned from the Hunt yesterday we took a wrong turn and missed the bridge crossing and had to do a river crossing but Ann and her charges were stuck on the wrong side as well, Ann walk the farms pushing the baby in the push chair, and keeping an eye of the 3 year old on the little mini and two other kids on leading the pony... FG went back to pick up /Ann and the little one and one of the kids and pony, Elle and Leader ( she put plastic bags on her feet) walked across the river.. Lending a helping hand. Little Elle took it all in her stride..
Dianne
Farmers to the rescue! Good you were able to help out and get everyone across without them having to get wet.
