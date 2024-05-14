Previous
Gilded Clouds.. by julzmaioro
Gilded Clouds..

Looked out this morning just as the sun was rising.. and so was the mist. My viewing spot on the top lawn was as far as I needed to go, but within a very short time the mist was rolling up the hill towards me.
