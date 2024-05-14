Sign up
Photo 4020
Gilded Clouds..
Looked out this morning just as the sun was rising.. and so was the mist. My viewing spot on the top lawn was as far as I needed to go, but within a very short time the mist was rolling up the hill towards me.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5127
photos
182
followers
211
following
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th May 2024 8:55am
Tags
clouds
,
sunrise
,
mist
,
gilded
