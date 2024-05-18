Previous
We were able to go and watch our Daughter and Granddaughter's netball today, and it is very convenient that they both play in the same team. As they are in a higher grade they get to play in the indoor stadium so upstairs viewing out of the weather ( though the weather today was spectacular) Here is Kenna (GD) who plays centre so as full access of the court other than the shooting circle, trying to get a pass into the goalshooter's one sandwiched between the defenders and the other just ducking around the back. Donna in red and green WA on bib took the pass and got it into Heather for a goal..
They were well behind in the 3rd quarter but made up and just missed by 2 goals. great game to watch..
Phil Howcroft ace
nice sporting action Julia , you must be a proud Mum , Grandmother
May 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful action shot
May 18th, 2024  
