Previous
Photo 4026
All 3 of them..
Kenna, Tau and his mini me. Love the way the shadow showed up so clearly in this shot.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5133
photos
182
followers
211
following
1103% complete
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
19th May 2024 5:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
shadow
,
bride
,
groom
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the light and the colour of the bales and mini me.
May 20th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely shot - I really like the shadow too, it has a great curve to the shape
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024
