Hibiscus Bee..
After most of the week being pretty grotty weather we have finally had a reasonable day and it the first day of winter.. lets hope it carries on for a bit. The bee's were out after laying low for a few days. he is well loaded up with pollen.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
bee
hibiscus
first day of winter
Dianne
This is just gorgeous. Such great detail on the flower and the bee. Fav
June 1st, 2024
