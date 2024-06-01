Previous
Hibiscus Bee.. by julzmaioro
Hibiscus Bee..

After most of the week being pretty grotty weather we have finally had a reasonable day and it the first day of winter.. lets hope it carries on for a bit. The bee's were out after laying low for a few days. he is well loaded up with pollen.
Dianne ace
This is just gorgeous. Such great detail on the flower and the bee. Fav
June 1st, 2024  
