Bobble Glass Filter. by julzmaioro
Photo 4039

Bobble Glass Filter.

Another 'no photo day' but happy to go back to some from the workshop last weekend.
This experiment was done with a piece of textured glass, held up to the plant and take a shot.. made some interesting shots.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne ace
Looks really lovely - a Monet look to it. Fav
June 2nd, 2024  
