Previous
Photo 4039
Bobble Glass Filter.
Another 'no photo day' but happy to go back to some from the workshop last weekend.
This experiment was done with a piece of textured glass, held up to the plant and take a shot.. made some interesting shots.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5146
photos
181
followers
210
following
1106% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
25th May 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
filter
,
daisy
Dianne
ace
Looks really lovely - a Monet look to it. Fav
June 2nd, 2024
