Rustic..

A friend and I took a drive out to a neighbouring district to visit a small homeware's/niknak shop we had just heard about, as we pulled up I noticed this gorgeous rustic shed, had to get a few photo's (over the fence) before we left.

It started life as a wool shed, you can see the trap doors below the windows ( that the sheep come out after being shorn) It is now had a dwelling built on the front and this part will get a revamp .. I kinda like it like this.