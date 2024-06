Here we go again..

So the 2024 milking season has started with the first of the Heifers ( 1st time calvers) having their calves over the last few days. I went for a walk through the paddock to get a shot of one of the calves and this little guy was well snuggled up in the long grass I nearly walked on him. Seem to be quite happy for me to stick a camera in his face for a close up of that cute face.