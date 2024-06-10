Previous
The Maternity Paddock.. by julzmaioro
The Maternity Paddock..

The first of the senior girls are now home to feed on prime pastures awaiting the arrivals of their 'new born's.'. Not a bad view for the ladies in waiting.
A terrific view and lovely rural scene.
