Previous
Photo 4047
The Maternity Paddock..
The first of the senior girls are now home to feed on prime pastures awaiting the arrivals of their 'new born's.'. Not a bad view for the ladies in waiting.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5154
photos
182
followers
211
following
1108% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
8th June 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
calving
Dianne
ace
A terrific view and lovely rural scene.
June 10th, 2024
