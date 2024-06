Land of the Long White Cloud..

Had to go out early this morning, so as there was a bit of fog around I grabbed the camera before I left.. The fog was just hanging over the river and pretty cloudy, but still could not resist the shot of the 'Cabbage Tree' with the 'Long White Cloud' in the back ground.

New Zealand's Maori name is Aotearoa which means "The Land of the Long White Cloud'

I actually flipped this image as I liked the tree better on the left..