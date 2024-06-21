Previous
The Ruggered Landscape.. by julzmaioro
The Ruggered Landscape..

Love these rocky outcrops in the landscape we drove through yesterday. It never ceases to amaze me as to how those trees grow in the crevices and on top of the rocks.. The wonders of Mother Nature.
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne ace
Love those limestone cliffs.
June 20th, 2024  
