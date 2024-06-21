Sign up
Previous
Photo 4057
The Ruggered Landscape..
Love these rocky outcrops in the landscape we drove through yesterday. It never ceases to amaze me as to how those trees grow in the crevices and on top of the rocks.. The wonders of Mother Nature.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Tags
rock
,
formation
Dianne
ace
Love those limestone cliffs.
June 20th, 2024
