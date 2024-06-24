Previous
A Smart Pair.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4061

A Smart Pair..

Graham and his handsome white Stead always stand out in the field.. He always is well turned out with his plaited main and well brushed coat and tail.. and looks just as good at the end of the day..
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
He suits his red jacket too LOL
June 24th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous shot, Julia!
June 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Terrific image.
June 24th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great action
June 24th, 2024  
julia ace
@yorkshirekiwi Always good to have a red jacket in the mix..
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise