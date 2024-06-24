Sign up
Photo 4061
A Smart Pair..
Graham and his handsome white Stead always stand out in the field.. He always is well turned out with his plaited main and well brushed coat and tail.. and looks just as good at the end of the day..
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
5
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5168
photos
179
followers
210
following
1112% complete
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
22nd June 2024 3:19pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
and
,
horse
,
hounds
,
hunt
Carole G
ace
He suits his red jacket too LOL
June 24th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous shot, Julia!
June 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Terrific image.
June 24th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great action
June 24th, 2024
julia
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Always good to have a red jacket in the mix..
June 24th, 2024
