Photo 4063
The Calvary is Coming.
One of the views out in the field on Saturday.. This was at the back of the farm with views over the Tasman Sea.. A great place to give the horses a big workout.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5170
photos
179
followers
210
following
1113% complete
365
NIKON Z f
22nd June 2024 1:51pm
Tags
sea
,
horse
,
hounds
,
hunt
,
tasman
